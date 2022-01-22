Carlo Ancelotti asks for his work at Real Madrid to be judged at the end of the season

Real Madrid take on Elche tomorrow afternoon at the Martinez Valero. They know their opposition well having played them just this past Thursday in the Copa del Rey. Madrid won that game 2-1 after coming from behind in extra time.

Madrid really need to win to retain their lead at the top of La Liga. Sevilla are four points behind them and play Celta Vigo this evening. If they win, they’ll go within one point of Madrid ahead of tomorrow afternoon’s kick off.

But Madrid are strong. They’re the best team in Spain and are preparing for a Champions League last 16 tie with Paris Saint-Germain next month. They’ll be confident of returning to the Spanish capital with all three points.

Carlo Ancelotti returned to the Santiago Bernabeu this summer after leaving Everton. He’s done a stellar job so far, crafting a structure that gets the best out of his players and has enabled them to reach their full potential.

“Grading myself now doesn’t make much sense because all teams can go through difficulties,” Ancelotti said pre-match in comments carried by Marca. “We have to grade ourselves at the end. I hope it’ll be good.”

Ancelotti was also asked about Atletico Madrid and Barcelona, two traditional rivals of Madrid that are going through a difficult moment. “Of course, when you talk about them, you’re talking about two great teams, two great clubs,” he said.

“And of course it’s surprising that they’re having more difficulties than normal. But they are still two great rivals with enough quality to get out of a complicated situation.”