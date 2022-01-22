Barcelona could make Spotify the next sponsor of their shirt

Barcelona are working to find a new sponsor for their shirt. Rakuten, the Japanese company, see their contract with the Catalan club end on June 30th and there’s no intention on their part to renew the sponsorship deal according to Mundo Deportivo.

One of the leading candidates, it’s emerged, is Spotify. Barcelona believe it’s a very interesting opportunity given the size of their brand as well as their economic strength.

Spotify are also interested in the deal due to the large number of supporters that Barcelona have all over the world. The Blaugrana have 400m followers across their various social media channels.

It’s thought that the sponsorship deal could bring in between €30m and €60m per year for Barcelona. Spotify can boast 381m active users every month, 172m of which are paying subscribers.

Barcelona’s financial situation is well-publicised. They’re living a moment of crisis, but are coming out of it little by little thanks to intelligent management as well as the fact that the pandemic is gradually subsiding.