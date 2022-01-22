Atletico Madrid rescue dramatic 3-2 Valencia win

Atletico Madrid have kept alive their fading hopes of a La Liga title defence in 2022 thanks to an outrageous late 3-2 win over Valencia.

Los Rojiblancos showed incredible resolve to battle back from 2-0 down at half time to go on and seal all three points in added time in Madrid.

Diego Simeone’s side still trail league leaders Real Madrid by 13 points but this result will give his defending champions a major confidence boost ahead of a crucial run of games.

Yunus Musah fine solo finish deservedly put Los Che ahead in the capital on 25 minutes before Hugo Duro bundled his way through to double their lead before the break.

Yunus Musah gets the opener for Valencia!

However, despite struggling to impose themselves at the start of the second period, Matheus Cunha stabbed Simeone’s charges back into it from a corner.

Atletico Madrid desperately needed a goal, and they've got one! Cunha brings Simeone's team back into it

But the real drama was saved for added time, as Angel Correa bravely fired home, as the clock ticked over 90 minutes, before Mario Hermoso appeared at the back post to nudge home Cunha’s cross to win it for Atletico.

Angel Correa with a 90th minute equaliser! Diego Simeone rejoices on the sidelines

HERMOSO WITH THE WINNER! Unbelievable scenes at the Wanda An incredible turnaround for Atleti after trailing 2-0

Up next for Simeone is a trip to face rivals Barcelona on February 6 with Valencia heading to Cadiz in midweek Copa del Rey action.

