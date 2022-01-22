Atletico Madrid are interested in Lille full-back Reinildo

An opportunity has arisen for Atletico Madrid to strengthen at left-back. It’s the other side of defence that’s the priority, with Daniel Wass of Valencia targeted by the powers-that-be. But Lille left-back Reinildo has also emerged as a genuine opportunity.

That’s according to Diario AS, who claim that the 28-year-old footballer whose contract with Lille expires this coming summer could be an option for Atletico this January transfer market. There’s been conversations between the two clubs in recent days.

Reinildo doesn’t want to renew his contract with the French club and is keen for a change of scenery. Atletico initially enquired about his willingness to join them in the summer only for it soon to become clear that he was interested in making a move in January. The only condition is that Lille approve the move.

An aggressive and tough defender, he’s of a different profile to Renan Lodi. He was one of the best players in Ligue 1 last season and Atletico aren’t alone in fancying him. Lazio and Napoli are two of the most high-profile suitors for the Mozambican.