Valencia target Athletic Club defensive star

Valencia are rumoured to be working on a deal to sign Athletic Club defender Unai Nunez this month.

Los Che head coach Jose Bordalas is targeting defensive reinforcements for the second half of the campaign as he looks to improve their clean sheet record.

Valencia have a goal difference of zero, after 21 games in 2021/22, with 33 goals scored and conceded, and only the bottom three teams in La Liga have shipped more goals than Bordalas’ charges this season.

According to reports from Diario AS, Nunez has emerged as a target in recent days, with Marcelino open to a loan exit for the 24-year-old.

Despite making 23 league starts in 2020/21, the former youth team product has slipped down the pecking order at the Estadio San Mames, with just five league starts this season.

There is no indication over whether the deal will include a purchase option with a move potentially completed in time for Valencia’s Copa del Rey clash with Cadiz on February 2.

Images via Getty Images