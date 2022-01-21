The draw for the quarter-finals of the Copa del Rey has been revealed

The draw for the quarter-finals of the Copa del Rey was made on Friday afternoon.

Athletic Club will welcome Real Madrid, Real Betis will travel to San Sebastian to take on Real Sociedad, Valencia will host Cadiz and Mallorca will go to Vallecas to play Rayo Vallecano.

Athletic beat Barcelona in dramatic circumstances last night, while Madrid came from behind to beat Elche at the Martinez Valero.

Betis had to see of their city rivals Sevilla to make it this far, while La Real dispatched reigning La Liga champions Atletico Madrid.

Valencia beat Atletico Baleares to make it to the last eight, while Cadiz edged past Sporting Gijon courtesy of a penalty shoot-out.

Mallorca beat Espanyol in the Balearic Islands to progress to the quarter-final, while Rayo won 2-1 away at Girona.

All eight sides will dream of replicating Barcelona, who won last year’s Copa at La Cartuja after beating Athletic 4-0 in the final.