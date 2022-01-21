Spain star Bryan Gil linked with Ligue 1 loan

Spain international Bryan Gil is a target for Ligue 1 side Nice on loan this month.

The former Sevilla and Eibar winger has struggled to make an impact in England following his summer move to Tottenham.

The 20-year-old arrived in North London on the back of an eye catching final season in Spain with four goals in 28 league games on loan at Eibar.

However, a dip in form and injury problems have impacted him in the Premier League, with eight appearances in league action, all of which have come from the substitutes bench.

He has played just 35 minutes of Premier League football under new boss Antonio Conte, and according to reports from L’Equipe, via BeSoccer, Nice want to offer him an escape route.

Spurs are keen to retain Gil, with his contract running until 2026, but a six month loan could resurrect his promising career, with Christophe Gatier’s side currently second in the French top flight.