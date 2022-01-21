Real Betis strengthen Top Four push with Espanyol win

Real Betis have boosted their push to secure Champions League qualification in 2022 with a 4-1 win away at Espanyol.

Manuel Pellegrini’s side have now opened up a seven point gap on Atletico Madrid in third place, however, the defending champions have two games in hand.

Despite the final result, the home side looked to carry the greater threat early on, with star man Raul de Tomas firing them in front in Catalonia.

However, Pellegrini’s visitors launched an immediate response, as Borja Iglesias levelled things from the penalty spot, before Guido Rodriguez nodded them in front before the break.

Borja Iglesias bags a brace for Betis against Espanyol! 🐼 A brilliant backheel assist from Sergio Canales too 😍 pic.twitter.com/hNEtb7KhoS — Premier Sports (@PremierSportsTV) January 21, 2022

That propelled the away side after the restart, as Iglesias grabbed his second of the night, and Willian Jose dinked home a superb fourth, before a frustrated de Tomas was dismissed for a second booking.

Up next for Pellegrini’s in form side is midweek Copa del Rey trip to face Real Sociedad with Espanyol without a game for 17 days.

