Marcelo handed three game ban for Copa del Rey red card

Real Madrid captain Marcelo has been handed a three match ban for all domestic competitions.

The Brazilian defender was shown a straight red card in Los Blancos 2-1 extra time Copa del Rey win at Elche with goals from Isco and Eden Hazard securing their place in the last eight.

Copa del Rey rules invoke an immediate one game ban for a dismissal, however, as per reports from Marca, Marcelo’s ban was increased for critical comments made to referee Jorge Figueroa Vazquez.

Vazquez included the incident in his post match report with the RFEF now confirming Marcelo’s extended suspension.

The Brazilian will now miss Real Madrid’s league clash at home to Elche this weekend, followed by the Copa trip to Athletic Club next week, and a home game against Granada.

Marcelo has played a rotating role under Carlo Ancelotti so far this season with French star Ferland Mendy set to return to the starting XI in his place.