Luis Suarez sends defiant message in the midst of tough times for Atletico Madrid

Atletico Madrid are living a complicated moment. Los Rojiblancos were knocked out of the Supercopa de Espana and the Copa del Rey within the space of a week and are way off the pace in La Liga despite being the defending champions. They face Manchester United in the last 16 of the Champions League but few would back them based on their current form.

But Luis Suarez is refusing to bow his head. The Uruguayan marksman, going through a difficult moment after a fantastic first season in Atletico’s colours, sent a defiant message on social media in the aftermath of their exit from the Copa del Rey. “Criticism makes you stronger,” he said. “We will never stop working to improve, it is our duty. TOGETHER we will get ahead.”

Suarez, 34, has contributed nine goals and two assists in 28 appearances across all competitions so far this season. Last year he delivered 21 and three in 38. His contract expires at the end of this season and truthfully it looks unlikely that he’s going to renew. The rumour mill has linked him with a move to Steven Gerrard’s Aston Villa.