Diego Simeone’s son Giuliano linked with Real Zaragoza loan

Atletico Madrid boss Diego Simeone could send his son Giuliano out on loan to Real Zaragoza this month.

Simeone has included the Argentinian youth international in matchday squads in recent weeks but the 19-year-old is yet to make a first team appearance for Los Rojiblancos.

The teenage attacker has been tipped for a bright future, as the top scorer in Atletico’s B team so far this season, with his elder brothers Giovanni and Gianluca currently plying their trade at Hellas Verona and CD Ibiza respectively in 2022.

According to reports from Marca, Atletico have received a string of loan offers for the youngest son in the Simeone family, with an 18 month loan offer coming in from Zaragoza this week.

However, Juan Ignacio Martinez’s side have struggled in the Segunda Division so far this season and Simeone may look to send his son to a side in the running for top flight promotion this season.