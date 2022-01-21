Corinthians are pushing to sign free agent Diego Costa

Corinthians are pushing to complete the signing of Diego Costa in the coming hours according to Fabrizio Romano.

The former Spanish international left Atletico Mineiro earlier this month and is currently a free agent. He made 19 appearances for the Brazilian club and scored five goals.

Costa is best known for his spell with Atletico Madrid. The centre-forward made 216 appearances for Los Rojiblancos and scored 83 goals, symbolising the rugged approach of that Atletico team.

He also enjoyed success in England with Chelsea, scoring 58 goals in 120 appearances at Stamford Bridge. He scored ten goals in 24 caps for the Spanish national team.

Corinthians are one of the biggest clubs in world football and boast an impressive history and a unique cultural heritage.

But they’re not amongst the elite of current Brazilian outfits – that’s a party reserved for Atletico, Flamengo and Palmeiras.

Corinthians finished sixth in the Brasileirao last season while Atletico won the competition for the first time since 1971.