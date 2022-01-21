Brazilian midfielder Oscar claims he’s in talks with Barcelona over a potential move

Oscar has claimed that he’s in talks with Barcelona over a January transfer according to Fabrizio Romano.

The Brazilian midfielder, speaking with TNT Brasil, is best known for his spell at Stamford Bridge with Chelsea.

“From what I’m told, talks with Barcelona are not over yet,” he said. “The problem is that they’re struggling to register signings. There has to be some departures from Barcelona.”

Born in Sao Paulo, Oscar came through as a professional with Sao Paulo before switching to Internacional at 19.

He spent two seasons in Porto Alegre before earning a move to Europe with Chelsea. He then spent five years in London before a big-money move to China with Shangai Port.

Oscar scored 12 goals in the 48 caps he earned with the Brazilian national team, but he hasn’t represented his country since 2016.

Barcelona, due to their financial situation, are keen to bring in low-cost transfers and free agents.

They’ve already signed Dani Alves on a free transfer this January transfer window as well as Ferran Torres, who they brought in from Manchester City.

The Blaugrana need to strengthen if they’re to return to where they want to be. They’re currently sixth in La Liga.