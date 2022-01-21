Atletico Madrid close to renewing Felipe’s contract until 2024

Felipe didn’t enjoy the greatest of games on Wednesday evening as Atletico Madrid were dumped out of the Copa del Rey by Real Sociedad. The Brazilian had a role to play in both of the goals Atletico conceded and has come under criticism this season.

But that doesn’t mean that Atletico don’t value his services. According to a report by Marca they’re currently in negotiations to extend his contract at the Wanda Metropolitano.

Felipe isn’t the only Atletico player whose contract expires at the end of this season. Luis Suarez, Sime Vrsaljko, Hector Herrera and Ivan Saponjic’s do too. But the Brazilian is the only one who is close to agreeing to renew their contract as things stand.

It’s expected that Felipe will sign a two year extension that takes him up until the summer of 2024. Atletico believe that he has what it takes to regain the high level he showed during his first season at the club despite his recent poor form.