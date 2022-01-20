Real Madrid name their starting lineup for Copa del Rey clash with Elche

Real Madrid take on Elche this evening in the last 16 of the Copa del Rey at the Martinez Valero.

Los Blancos are coming into the game in a good mood after winning the Supercopa de Espana in Saudi Arabia last week.

They’re also top of La Liga, four points clear of second-placed Sevilla. Elche are in 15th place, 27 points behind Madrid.

Carlo Ancelotti has set his team up in a 4-3-3 formation, with Andriy Lunin starting in goal behind a back four of Lucas Vazquez, Nacho, David Alaba and Marcelo, who captains the side.

Fede Valverde, Toni Kroos and Eduardo Camavinga compose the midfield three, while Luka Jovic will lead the line flanked by Rodrygo and Vinicius Junior.

Marcelo drew level with the great Paco Gento as the player with the most titles in his Madrid career following the Supercopa victory on Sunday. If Madrid win the Copa he’ll surpass him.