Pablo Sanz reveals that he believes Diego Carlos will stay at Sevilla rather than join Newcastle United

Sevilla drew 1-1 with Valencia at Mestalla on Wednesday evening to dent their La Liga title challenge.

Second-placed Sevilla would have closed the gap to league leaders Real Madrid to just two points had they won, but have instead trimmed it to four.

Sevilla took the lead in the seventh minute through an own goal from Mouctar Diakhaby, but Goncalo Guedes equalised a minute before half-time after being assisted by Jose Gaya. Gaya then managed to get himself sent off in the 89th minute.

Sevilla are still in with a real shot of keeping pace with Madrid between now and the end of the season, of course, but in truth these are the kind of games title winners have to win.

The margins are that fine at the sharp end of the Spanish game, especially when one considers how well Madrid are playing under Carlo Ancelotti. They beat Valencia 4-1 earlier this month.

Sevilla host Celta Vigo at the Sanchez-Pizjaun this weekend before travelling to Pamplona to play Osasuna. Valencia travel to Atletico Madrid next before hosting Real Sociedad.

“We dropped two points, we were superior,” Pablo Sanz said post-match as carried by Diario AS. Julen Lopetegui was absent so his assistant coach led the team instead. “At 1-0 we had chances to make it 2-0, and we also had chances to win it in the second half. You can’t blame the players for anything, they wanted the victory.

“Their equaliser came at the end of the first half, but we had good chances to win the match. A point is good, but we wanted all three, although due to our situation it’s difficult. But we’ll always pick ourselves up and want more. Congratulations to the boys for the effort and now it’s time to think about Celta, at home.”

Sanz was also asked about Diego Carlos’ future. The Brazilian centre-back has been heavily linked with a move to Newcastle United this January. “I hope he stays until the end of the season,” he said. “I think he will and I have no other information.”