Getafe beat Granada 4-2 in thrilling encounter at the Coliseum Alfonso Perez

Getafe beat Granada 4-2 in a thrilling encounter at the Coliseum Alfonso Perez on Thursday evening in La Liga.

Sandro Ramirez opened the scoring in the tenth minute before Luis Suarez equalised for Granada three minutes later.

Enes Unal then put Getafe back in front three minutes into the second half before Maksimovic made it 3-1 in the 64th minute.

Suarez struck again in the 78th to threaten a comeback only for Borja Mayoral to put the home side out of sight in the 87th.

The result is a continuation of the excellent run of form Getafe have been on since they replaced Michel with Quique Sanchez Flores. They’re now 16th, four points clear of the relegation zone and just three behind 14th-placed Granada.

Getafe travel to San Sebastian next to take on Real Sociedad before hosting Levante. Granada host Osasuna at Los Carmenes next before a daunting trip to Real Madrid.