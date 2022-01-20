Diego Carlos says he’s staying at Sevilla amid Newcastle United interest

Diego Carlos has dominated headlines these past couple of days. Newcastle United have had two bids turned down for him by Sevilla, who are determined to keep him for their title challenge.

The Andalusian side are four points behind league leaders Real Madrid and look the only club capable of preventing La Liga from ending up at the Santiago Bernabeu this season. Losing Carlos, a pillar of the team at centre-back, would be a disaster.

Thankfully for Sevilla, however, it appears that the Brazilian’s going to stay put. “I have a lot of time left here,” he said when leaving Mestalla after Sevilla’s 1-1 draw with Valencia last night according to a report in Diario de Sevilla.

Carlos joined Sevilla in the summer of 2019 from Nantes. He’s formed a superb relationship with Jules Kounde at the heart of Sevilla’s defence, one of the best in European football. Nobody has conceded fewer goals than the Andalusian side this season in La Liga.