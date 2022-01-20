Cadiz sign Oussama Idrissi on loan from Sevilla

Cadiz have announced that they’ve signed Oussama Idrissi from Sevilla on a loan deal.

The Moroccan international joined Sevilla from AZ Alkmaar in the summer but things haven’t really worked out for him at the Sanchez-Pizjuan.

He’s previously spent time on loan at Ajax but will hope regular game time in La Liga will help. The winger, 25, will play at the Nuevo Mirandilla until the end of the season.

He’ll hope to earn more game time there than in the Andalusian capital given he’s made just seven appearances totalling 245 minutes in all competitions so far this season.

He’ll find a team with very different objectives to Sevilla. They’re fighting for La Liga, and currently sit four points behind league leaders Real Madrid in second place.

They’ll hope Idrissi’s departure will help them bring in a couple of reinforcements. Cadiz are very much in a relegation battle. They’re currently mired down in 19th.