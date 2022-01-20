Both Barcelona and Real Madrid want to sign this 15-year-old Brazilian prodigy

A young man by the name of Endrick has been labelled as the latest pearl of Brazilian football according to a report by Diario AS. Still just 15 years of age, he made headlines recently for his stunning overhead kick for Palmeiras in the quarter-final of the Copinha, the most important youth tournament in Brazil.

Endrick doesn’t even have a professional contract with Palmeiras and has attracted the attention of virtually all of the European elite. Both Barcelona and Real Madrid, unsurprisingly, have been connected with serious interest. The former don’t want to miss out on the next Vinicius Junior while the latter don’t want to miss out on the next Neymar. There’s something about Brazilians.

Both clubs have strong ties with Brazil. There’s Vinicius and Neymar, but also Marcelo, Dani Alves, Roberto Carlos, Rivaldo, Ronaldinho, Ronaldo Nazario. Due to the size of the country having a star Brazilian on the books can be good for business; Endrick already has over 300 thousand followers on Instagram.