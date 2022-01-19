Xavi Hernandez says there are only two options over Ousmane Dembélé amid the winger’s contract standoff.

Dembélé has had a contract offer on the table for a number of weeks, but he is yet to reply.

The offer is a reduced one, with Barca in the midst of a financial crisis and unwilling to give the Frenchman a big offer given his struggles in his first five years at the club.

Talks are expected to intensify this week, with Barca needing a decision and Dembélé said to be keen to stay at Camp Nou.

But in the case the winger doesn’t sign a new deal, he will be sold, according to Xavi, with no chance of him playing out the rest of his deal before leaving on a free transfer.

“I don’t want to disrespect anyone. The message is clear. Either he renews or we search for an exit solution.”

It had been reported that Barcelona were yet to decide on a firm plan in the case Dembélé does not renew.

But it seems the decision has been made, at least on Barca’s side, with Dembélé’s camp yet to provide a definitive answer.