Valencia want to sign Oscar Mingueza from Barcelona on a loan deal until the end of this season according to Diario AS. The Blaugrana are yet to issue a response to Valencia, who want to sign the defender without an obligation to purchase included.

Mingueza is a versatile young player, but he’s lost prominence at Camp Nou since Ronald Koeman lost his job and was replaced by Xavi. He hasn’t played in four of Barcelona’s last six. Valencia like the fact that he can play at both right-back and centre-back.

Mingueza, 22, has spent his entire career at Barcelona, joining them at the age of eight from Santa Perpetua. He had plied his trade with Barcelona B before graduating to the first team at the beginning of last season under Koeman. He’d be joining a Valencia team that are currently tenth in the league table, eleven points clear of the relegation zone and five behind the top four.