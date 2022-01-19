Luis Suarez could be the next La Liga star to return to the Premier League, according to the latest reports.

Suarez faces an uncertain future with his Atletico Madrid contract set to expire at the end of this season.

The Uruguayan is now 34 years of age, and his form has tailed off of late, with just one goal in his last 12 games and none outside the Copa del Rey.

At this point, it’s clear that Suarez is far from guaranteed a new deal, and that means one thing – transfer rumours.

According to Gerard Romero, Aston Villa boss Steven Gerrard – who recently reunited with Philippe Coutinho by signing the midfielder on loan from Barcelona – has already called Suarez to see if he would be interested in joining his side at the end of this season.

It’s reported that Suarez is interested in a move, though, everything will depend on his Atletico Madrid contract situation and whether he is offered a new deal.

As things stand, the veteran striker is free to agree a pre-contract agreement with Villa ahead of the summer.