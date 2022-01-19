Sevilla hope to keep wantaway Diego Carlos despite interest from Newcastle United

Sevilla have been stretched badly in recent times, beset by injury problems, the African Cup of Nations and positive covid-19 tests. And now another problem has risen its head, note Marca, in Newcastle United’s pursuit of centre-back Diego Carlos.

The Premier League club, rich from Saudi Arabian investment, is determined to take the Brazilian from the Sanchez-Pizjuan and has offered him a contract that Sevilla can’t come close to matching. The 28-year-old is keen to make the move happen.

Newcastle first came with a bid of €25m before raising it to €35m, and now their pursuit is being aided by Carlos. But Monchi has made clear that he won’t sell for anything less than huge money, and Julen Lopetegui has been on the record as saying he wants his squad to be stronger on January 31st than New Year’s Day.

Carlos has formed one of the best partnerships in La Liga beside Jules Kounde, with Fernando crucial just in front of them as the sitting midfielder. His departure would really hurt Sevilla’s ambitions of challenging Real Madrid for the title, although it is understood that Monchi has a replacement lined up if he goes.