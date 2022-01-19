Sevilla draw at Valencia to lose opportunity of moving to within two points of Real Madrid

Sevilla drew 1-1 with Valencia at Mestalla on Wednesday evening to dent their La Liga title challenge.

Second-placed Sevilla would have closed the gap to league leaders Real Madrid to just two points had they won, but have instead trimmed it to four.

Sevilla took the lead in the seventh minute through an own goal from Mouctar Diakhaby, but Goncalo Guedes equalised a minute before half-time after being assisted by Jose Gaya. Gaya then managed to get himself sent off in the 89th minute.

Sevilla are still in with a real shot of keeping pace with Madrid between now and the end of the season, of course, but in truth these are the kind of games title winners have to win.

The margins are that fine at the sharp end of the Spanish game, especially when one considers how well Madrid are playing under Carlo Ancelotti. They beat Valencia 4-1 earlier this month.

Sevilla host Celta Vigo at the Sanchez-Pizjaun this weekend before travelling to Pamplona to play Osasuna. Valencia travel to Atletico Madrid next before hosting Real Sociedad.