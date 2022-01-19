Real Madrid chiefs have a significant pile on their desks as it related to contracts.

Los Blancos have four contracts that are due to expire at the end of this season, while two others also need addressing.

Real Madrid are already working on the contract situation of Luka Modric, who continues to shine at the age of 36.

The midfielder and the club already have a loose agreement in place that is expected to be wrapped up in the coming weeks.

Meanwhile, three other players are out of contract at the end of this season.

Gareth Bale, Isco and Marcelo will all see their deals expire, and Real Madrid intend to do nothing on any of those fronts.

Los Blancos are expected to let all three go, including club legend Marcelo, who could set the record for the most trophies won with the club by the end of the season, only needing one more to surpass the late Paco Gento.

The contract situations doesn’t end there, though.

Real Madrid also need to improve Vinicius Junior‘s deal, with the now superstar winger still on the lowest salary in the first team.

Vinicius is expected to get a very big pay rise amid his rise to stardom, while Marco Asensio, who is out of terms in 2023, is also expected to get a new deal, even if that particular contract is not on the priority list.