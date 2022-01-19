Sevilla are once again playing hardball in the transfer market, with Monchi up to his usual tricks.

Los Nervionenses are facing losing one of their starting defenders, but it is not Jules Koundé.

Koundé’s defensive partner Diego Carlos is garnering interest from the Premier League and newly rich Newcastle United.

The Magpies are looking to lure Diego Carlos to their new project, and it seems the defender is on board, already agreeing personal terms, according to Fabrizio Romano.

But Romano also reports that Sevilla are not budging on their valuation of one of their star defenders, and they have rejected Newcastle’s €35million advance.

Monchi is said to want an ‘important’ offer, and with Diego Carlos under contract until 2024, Sevilla will quite happily stick to their guns, as they did with Koundé over the summer.

Monchi runs a profitable ship at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan, and he has no issue with rejecting a deal.

If anyone is not going to be pressured into a move, either by a player or another club, it is the Sevilla chief, and so Newcastle United will likely have to front up the cash if they want a new centre-back by way of Andalusia.