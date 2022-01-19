Mario Hermoso unhappy with the referee’s performance after Atletico Madrid’s defeat to Real Sociedad

Real Sociedad secured a comfortable 2-0 victory over Atletico Madrid at the Reale Arena in the Copa del Rey on Wednesday evening. The result means the San Sebastian side will progress to the last eight of the competition while Atletico are out.

La Real took the lead in the 33rd minute through Adnan Januzaj, who had been assisted by Joseba Zaldua. Alexander Soerloth then doubled their advantage just two minutes into the second half.

The result is a blow for Atletico, who were dumped out of the Supercopa de Espana by La Real’s Basque rivals Athletic Club last weekend. They’re enduring a poor season indeed despite being the reigning champions of La Liga – they’re currently fourth in the league table, 16 points behind pace-setters Real Madrid.

La Real started the season on fire but their form has dropped off in recent times. They’re currently fifth in La Liga, level on points with Atletico, and will be looking to go all the way in the Copa del Rey.

“In the wide area there was a possible foul, but we already know how it is,” Mario Hermoso said post-match in comments carried by Marca. “When there’s been several situations in which the same thing happened to us in our favour it’s been whistled up. I don’t understand anything at all. I don’t understand the referee’s time management. There were ten changes and three minutes were added. I don’t understand anything.

“The team knew it was an important game. We had our chances but we didn’t take them. That conditions you and when you make those mistakes and concede a goal, everything becomes much more difficult. This is Atletico and we’re going to give everything in every game we have. The results haven’t come, but we’ll come back. We’re the league champions and we’re going to continue fighting, continue to give everything. It’s a bad situation but we’ll pick ourselves up, for sure.”