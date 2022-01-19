Lionel Messi left out of Argentina’s squad for their fixtures against Chile and Colombia

Lionel Messi will stay in France rather than travel to Argentina to represent his country during this coming international break according to Mundo Deportivo. Paris Saint-Germain came to an agreement with Argentina so that the player will be rested and ensure he recovers from his recent bout of covid-19.

Argentina have already qualified for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. They’re currently second in CONMEBOL qualifying, six points behind leaders Brazil and six clear of third-placed Ecuador. Messi spoke with coach Lionel Scaloni and explained that he’s determined to be 100% ready for PSG’s upcoming Champions League last 16 clash with Real Madrid.

Messi left Barcelona this past summer after it became clear the Catalan club simply couldn’t afford to renew his contract and one of the principal reasons he chose PSG was because he wants to win the Champions League for the fifth time. Unlike Messi, PSG teammates Leandro Paredes and Angel Di Maria did make Argentina’s squad for their fixtures against Chile and Colombia.