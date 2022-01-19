Barcelona midfielder Gavi is attracting plenty of interest amid his uncertain contract situation.

The young midfielder has been a sensation since bursting onto the scene, becoming a first-team regular at just 17 years of age.

It’s already abundantly clear that Gavi, who is already a Spain international, is going to be a top-class player.

And Barcelona will undoubtedly do anything to keep him, but as things stand, Gavi is only under contract until 2023.

That makes the Blaugrana a little vulnerable, and a number of top clubs around Europe already know it.

According to Sport, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City and Bayern have all expressed an interest in the midfielder, monitoring his contract situation.

Gavi has been with Barca since 2015 and he is likely to prioritise a stay at the club, especially given the amount of opportunities he is likely to get under Xavi Hernandez.

But it’s clear that if a deal doesn’t work out, Gavi will have plenty of offers, and top-drawer offers, too.