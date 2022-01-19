Four Sevilla players called up by Argentina for clashes with Chile and Colombia

Sevilla have announced that four of their players have been called up to the Argentine national team ahead of their fixtures against Chile and Colombia in a club statement. The four players are Marcos Acuna, Lucas Ocampos, Gonzalo Montiel and Papu Gomez.

All four have been important first-teamers for Julen Lopetegui in a season that sees Sevilla positioned second in La Liga, five points behind pace-setters Real Madrid with a game in hand. Acuna and Montiel are both full-backs while Ocampos and Papu are forwards.

Argentina have already qualified for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar but they’re looking to close the gap between themselves and Brazil. Argentina are currently second in CONMEBOL World Cup qualifying while their great rivals Brazil are six points clear.

Argentina won the Copa America last summer, however, beating Brazil in the final in Rio de Janeiro. Led by the incomparable Lionel Messi, they’ll be going to Qatar with ambitions of winning international football’s greatest prize and all four Sevilla players will hope they secure themselves a seat on the plane to Qatar.