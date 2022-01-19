Former Real Madrid forward Robinho sentenced to nine years in prison for rape

Former Real Madrid forward Robinho has been sentenced to nine years in prison for rape according to a report in The Mirror. The Brazilian had been convicted of rape in 2017 but his appeal process with the Italian courts have been ongoing ever since. His appeal has been rejected by the Court of Cassation in Rome.

Robinho has denied claims that he took part in the gang rape of a 22-year-old Albanian woman in a Milan nightclub in 2013. The rejection of his appeal means that the sentence will begin immediately, but while Italy want to request his extradition the Brazilian constitution vetoes the extradition of Brazilians. They will instead request that he serves his sentence in a Brazilian jail.

Robinho played for Milan at the time of the incident, who he joined from Manchester City in the summer of 2010. He had joined City from Madrid two years before, and spent three years of his career at the Santiago Bernabeu between 2005 and 2008.