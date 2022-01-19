Elche assistant José Manuel Rodríguez Ortega has sent a warning over Real Madrid.

Ortega is standing in for Elche boss Francisco, who is currently sidelined due to coronavirus.

And he does so at a critical time, with Elche preparing to face Real Madrid twice in a matter of three days.

The two sides face off in the Copa del Rey on Thursday night ahead of meeting again in La Liga on the weekend.

Francisco may well be back for the second of those games, but in the meantime, Ortega is warning of a strong Real Madrid side despite the fact they have played twice in the last week, both in Saudi Arabia, and their two games with Elche will make it four games in 11 days.

“It’s a team that is used to playing every three days and making long trips,” he said in his pre-match press conference, as detailed by Marca.

“I don’t know if there will be rotations, but they play who they play, he (Ancelotti) has a squad of 25 top players.

“We should not think that come tired or relaxed, we should await the best Real Madrid…and compete with them.”

Elche have won their last two games, moving out of the relegation zone, and they will be hoping to spring a surprise against Real Madrid to extend their improved run.