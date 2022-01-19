Eder Militao will serve a suspension for his red card during the Super Cup final.

Real Madrid celebrated gold in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, winning the Spanish Super Cup for the 12th time thanks to a 2-0 win over Athletic Club.

Goals from Karim Benzema and Luka Modric secured the win, but it wasn’t without a late scare.

Thibaut Courtois kept out a penalty after a handball from Militao in front of goal that saw the centre-back sent off.

And Militao will pay the price for that red card with a suspension of one game.

That will mean he is ineligible for the Copa del Rey clash with Elche on Thursday evening.

The Brazilian will then return ahead of Sunday when Real Madrid face Elche again, this time in La Liga.

Militao has been a key centre back for Carlo Ancelotti this season, alongside David Alaba, but in the meantime, Nacho Fernandez is likely to step in to cover.