Diego Simeone filmed confronting Real Sociedad fans for confronting Atletico Madrid’s bus

Atletico Madrid travelled to San Sebastian today to lock horns with Real Sociedad in the last 16 of the Copa del Rey tonight. Upon their approach to the Reale Arena their bus was assaulted by the home fans, prompting coach Diego Simeone to go to the front of the bus and confront those throwing things.

Things are tense at Atletico right now. They lost the semi-final of the Supercopa de Espana last week to Athletic Club, blowing a 1-0 lead to lose 2-1 in Saudi Arabia. They’re way off the pace in La Liga despite their status as defending champions – Los Colchoneros currently sit fourth, 16 points behind Real Madrid.

La Real started the season on fire but have seen their form dip in recent weeks. But they’re a strong side and will fancy their chances against an Atletico team in poor form. Imanol Alguacil’s men are level on points with Atletico in the league table.