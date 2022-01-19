Dani Alves says he would like Lionel Messi to end his career at Barcelona.

Alves and Messi worked together for years until the former departed for Juventus in 2016.

At that point, the Brazilian couldn’t have known he would have the opportunity to return to Camp Nou, and especially not at the age of 38.

But sometimes the stars align, even if it’s not quite perfectly.

If Alves was going to return, he would have imagined it would be with alongside Messi, who seemed destined to spend his whole career with Barcelona.

But the summer’s events saw the Argentine depart for PSG on a free transfer due to financial issues at Camp Nou.

Alves has missed out on the chance to play with Messi, but he does hope his former teammate and close friend will return to Catalonia some day.

Speaking in an interview with Tot Costa de Catalunya Ràdio via Sport, he said: “Messi is the best player in the history of football. It’s strange to be here and not see him, to not have him in the squad.

“Sometimes things don’t happen as we dream. I already told him that he is not going to be in any better place than here.

“He told me the same when I left. It would be very good if Messi finishes his career here.”