Celta Vigo beat Osasuna 2-0 at Balaidos to move into 12th

Celta Vigo pulled off an impressive 2-0 victory over Osasuna at Balaidos in La Liga on Wednesday evening. Hugo Mallo opened the scoring in the 29th minute before Santi Mina doubled the advantage and sealed the deal in the 38th.

The result sees the Galicians leapfrog Osasuna and move into 12th in the league table, with Osasuna a point below them in 13th. Celta are just three points off eighth-placed Villarreal.

Both sides have designs on pushing on from mid-table mediocrity and breaking into the Europa League places. They certainly have the potential to do so and are a tough team to face on their day. Their issue is maintaining consistency. Given the cultural backgrounds of them both, however, they have bright futures.

Celta travel to take on high-flying Sevilla next up before hosting Rayo Vallecano at home in Galicia. Osasuna head to Andalusia to take on Granada before welcoming Sevilla to Pamplona.