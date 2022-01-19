Carlo Ancelotti has confirmed Gareth Bale is fit to play after months out injured.

The Welshman has only made three appearances for Los Blancos so far this season, missing out a calf injury initially before suffering from a separate problem after making a brief return for Wales.

Bale looked as though he could make an impact after his Tottenham loan spell, playing in all of the first three La Liga games of the season.

But injury has stood in the way, and he now has four months or so to make sure his Real Madrid career ends on a high ahead of his contract expiring this summer.

Bale is now fit to play after his long battle with injury, with Ancelotti confirming the good news.

Speaking ahead of Real Madrid’s Copa del Rey clash with Elche on Thursday night, Ancelotti said: “Bale is fine. He will be in the squad. Every player called could play.”

Bale’s return is a timely one, with Marco Asensio ruled out for three weeks with injury, though Rodrygo and Eden Hazard are likely to be ahead of him for the time being.