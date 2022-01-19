Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti has played down talk of Eden Hazard asking for an exit.

Hazard has featured sparingly so far this season amid poor form, despite managing to stay fit, something he struggled to do in the early days of his Los Blancos career.

The Belgian didn’t feature in a single minute of Real Madrid‘s Super Cup campaign last week, despite making the trip to Saudi Arabia.

And reports followed suggesting he had asked Real Madrid to be sold after running out of patience.

But ahead of Real Madrid’s Copa del Rey clash with Elche on Thursday, Ancelotti has played down the rumour, claiming ‘nothing has happened’.

“Nothing has happened with Hazard,” he said in his pre-match press conference. “There is competence and I have to choose the best in each game.

“This affects a lot of players. I don’t deny it.

“Nothing has happened in particular, he trains and hopes for the call from his coach. If it arrives, he will be ready.”

Hazard could get his call sooner rather than later, with Marco Asensio sidelined with injury for around three weeks.

Rodrygo will likely be the preferred option, but given the quick turnaround of games, it is unlikely the Brazilian will start both games against Elche this week.

That could give Hazard the opportunity he needs to make his mark.