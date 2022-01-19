A big day awaits Barcelona as they attempt to deal with the Ousmane Dembélé situation.

There is still no resolution over the winger’s contract, less than six months before it is due to expire.

And today Barca chiefs will meet to decide the best course of action.

It’s understood discussions will take place to decide what the club will do if Dembélé decides not to renew his deal.

The Blaugrana can decide to keep the winger and allow him to leave at the end of the season or sell him now.

Sport report that Barca could also speak with Dembélé’s agent Moussa Sissoko today to get an update.

Barca made an offer to Dembélé weeks ago, but they are yet to get a response.

With just 12 days remaining in the January transfer window, Barca feel they need to come up with a solution promptly so that they can react quickly in the case Dembélé decides not to sign a new deal.