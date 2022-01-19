Joan Laporta has paid tribute to Real Madrid legend Paco Gento.

Gento passed away at the age of 88 on Tuesday, leaving a shining legacy at the Santiago Bernabeu.

The former winger made over 600 appearances for Real Madrid and no player has won more trophies with the club.

There are few bigger legends than Gento, who has an honoured president of the club and someone who remained involved in the club until his passing.

Gento’s legend even transcended rivalry, and that was shown by the presence of Joan Laporta at his memorial today.

The Barca president knew Gento personally, but he also attended the service on behalf of the Blaugrana.

After the event, he told Mundo Deportivo: “I am here in representation of FC Barcelona and evidently, of myself. What we want is to transmit our condolences to the Madrid family for the death of Paco Gento.

“He was talented player that was recognised around the world, he was a player that had I was lucky enough to meet at the official meals that were held between the clubs.

“I learned a lot about how to handle the rivalry between two great clubs like Barcelona and Real Madrid.”

Laporta’s attendance is a nice touch, and it’s moments like this one that remind us that whatever the hate between the two clubs, however intense it gets, both Barcelona and Real Madrid will always appreciate a top player and someone who represents either one of the clubs in an exemplary fashion.