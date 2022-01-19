Barcelona have been linked with a whole host of transfer targets

It’s common knowledge that Barcelona are in search of low-cost footballers that can improve their squad in this summer transfer window. Of specific interest to them are soon-to-be free agents, but they’re also open to players who’ve fallen out of favour at their clubs according to a report by Mundo Deportivo.

Alvaro Morata is one such player, on loan at Juventus from Atletico Madrid. Edinson Cavani is another, at Manchester United. Others include Chelsea’s Timo Werner as well as Arsenal’s Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexander Lacazette.

Also mentioned are Marseille’s Cedric Bakambu, former Chelsea playmaker Oscar, Liverpool’s Divock Origi, Basel’s Arthur Cabral and former Atletico man Diego Costa. Two more high-profile names connected with the Blaugrana are Juventus’ Paulo Dybala and Fiorentina’s Dusan Vlahovic, with Erling Haaland of Borussia Dortmund undoubtedly the absolute priority.

Bayer Leverkusen’s Patrik Schick, Ajax’s Noussair Mazraoui, Milan’s Frank Kessie, Chelsea duo Antonio Rudiger and Hakim Ziyech, Juventus’ Federico Bernardeschi and United’s Alex Telles. The rumour mill is showing no sign of slowing up at Camp Nou.