Barcelona had two key absentees from their final training session ahead of this week’s Copa del Rey clash with Athletic Club.

The Blaugrana make the trip to Bilbao later today ahead of their Copa clash with the Lions.

Xavi Hernandez‘s men were handed a very difficult tie in what is one of their few opportunities to win a trophy this season given their La Liga failures to date.

Athletic Club were the team Barca beat in last season’s final in this competition, and it will be a difficult task to pull off that feat away from home.

Ahead of the clash, Barca are also sweating on two key players, with Ousmane Dembélé and Memphis Depay both absent from the latest training session, as streamed on YouTube.

Both players were doing individual work with the hope of recovering in time to face Athletic Club.

Dembélé has been struggling with a small issue, while Memphis returned off the bench in the Super Cup, against Real Madrid.

The forward had been out for over a month with a hamstring injury, and Barca are likely to play it safe on Thursday if he is not in a good enough state to play.

Though, at this stage, he is still in contention to play a role.