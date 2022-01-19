Barcelona Femeni beat Real Madrid Femenino 1-0 in the Supercopa de Espana Femenina semi-final on Wednesday evening at Las Rozas. Alexia Putellas scored an injury time winner.

Levante will face Atletico Madrid in the other semi-final, which is slated to take place tomorrow evening. The winner will face off against the Blaugrana at Las Rozas on Sunday night.

Barcelona will be the favourites no matter who their opponent. They’re a serious team, dominant at home in Spain and at the highest level in Europe. In Putellas, they have a woman who’s officially the best female footballer in the global game.

Barcelona are top of the Primera Division as things stand, having won 17 of 17 and scored 98 and conceded just four. They’re eleven points clear of second-placed Sociedad while Madrid are 28 points behind their rivals from Catalonia in eighth.

Barcelona also finished top of the group in the Champions League, winning six of six and scoring 24 and conceding one. They earned twice as many points as second-placed Arsenal.