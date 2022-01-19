Barcelona have business to take care of as it pertains to Ronald Araujo.

The centre-back is a key part of Xavi Hernandez‘s plans going forward, but his contract situation needs correcting.

The 22-year-old is out of contract in 2023, meaning he only has a season and a half remaining on his current deal.

Barcelona are said to be on the lookout for new defenders, but they might need to look closer to home first.

According to Diario AS, Araujo wants to feel like a valuable member of the Barcelona defends, in contract terms.

And given Barca are not in a position to hand out juicy raises, they may need to make Araujo an offer of improved terms before spending money on others to play at the centre-back position.

Failure to do that might make it a little difficult to convince Araujo he is indeed valued.

The 22-year-old is said to want to stay, but it’s clear Barcelona have some work to do if they are to get one of their most talented defenders to stick around.