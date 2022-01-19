Barcelona are going to err on the side of caution in helping Ansu Fati return from injury

Ansu Fati is an integral part of Barcelona’s future but the club are going to have to be very careful in how they manage his return from injury according to a report in Diario Sport. The 19-year-old has already a couple of serious setbacks, and anything further could seriously threaten the development of his nascent career.

Fati played 55 minutes in Barcelona’s last game, the 3-2 defeat to Real Madrid in the semi-final of the Supercopa de Espana, and actually managed to score the goal that momentarily made it 2-2. But it’s thought he won’t be ready to face Athletic Club in the last 16 of the Copa del Rey at San Mames tomorrow evening.

He feels good, and it’s natural after a triumphant return that he wants to go 100 miles an hour. But Barcelona are going to tread very carefully to ensure he doesn’t suffer another relapse. They could certainly use him, however. Athletic are a tough opponent, especially in the Basque Country.