Barcelona are considering a move for Benfica left-back Alex Grimaldo

Barcelona want to sign a left-back to strengthen their first-team squad as it looks like Alejandro Balde will need to go out on loan in order to further his development. One option that’s emerged to compete with Jordi Alba is Benfica defender Alex Grimaldo.

That’s according to a report by Diario Sport, who claim that as Grimaldo’s contract with the Portuguese club expires in the summer of 2023 their intention is for him to either renew at the end of the season or else be sold for a decent fee. They wanted €30m for him last year but found no takers.

But there’s also the longstanding pursuit of Jose Gaya from Valencia. He’s currently in negotiation with his club about renewing his contract, but as his contract is also set to expire in the summer of 2023 it’s possible he could be sold if he doesn’t renew. So while Gaya’s priority is to stay at Mestalla, it’s something Barcelona are keeping an eye on. But Grimaldo, who left Barcelona for Benfica in 2015, is also an option.