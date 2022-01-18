Xavi Hernandez is said to have held a private meeting with Ousmane Dembélé amid the winger’s contract standoff.

Barcelona are still attempting to tie Dembélé down to a new contract, with just six months remaining on his current deal.

Amid a financial crisis, the Blaugrana are only able to offer a reduced deal, and Dembélé is yet to answer their proposal, which has been on the table for weeks.

It’s now being reported that Barcelona chiefs will meet with Dembélé’s agent Moussa Sissoko on Wednesday to discuss what happens next.

And in the meantime, Barca head coach Xavi is said to have met with the player.

Sport report that Xavi and Dembélé held a positive meeting in which the latter communicated his desire to stay, despite recent reports.

Xavi reportedly told Dembélé that there needs to be progress on the contract talks promptly, and that Sissoko may be having too much input in the talks.

The winger is said to have told Xavi that Sissoko will be handling the negotiations regardless, but it’s clear the winger wants to stay and it is hoped a deal can be reached.