The three players that Lionel Messi voted for in the FIFA FIFPro Best awards have been revealed according to Roy Nemer. The Argentine, formerly of Barcelona of course, voted for two Paris Saint-Germain teammates in Neymar and Kylian Mbappe as well as Real Madrid marksman Karim Benzema.

Messi has been close friends with Neymar since they spent four seasons playing together at Camp Nou. But the Brazilian left for PSG in the summer of 2017 and Messi followed him last year, also teaming up with the younger Mbappe. He knows Benzema well having played against him many times over the years.

Robert Lewandowski eventually won the award, but that will be of little importance to Messi. He has two great challenges on the horizon and neither are individual prizes. The 34-year-old wants to help PSG win the Champions League this season – they face Real Madrid in the last 16 – and then lead Argentina to glory in the 2022 World Cup in Qatar that kicks off in November.