Samuel Umtiti will undergo surgery today after suffering an injury blow on Monday.

The centre-back suffered a broken fifth metatarsal during a Barcelona training session this week, and it’s the latest piece of misfortune for the Frenchman.

Umtiti has had plenty of injury issues during his time at Barca, and after signing a new long-term contract, this is the latest.

It has been reported that the defender could be sent out on loan for the rest of this season as Barca look to save salary space, but that is now almost certainly off the table.

Umtiti will miss between two and three months because of this injury, and he will undergo surgery today.

The surgery will be done by Antoni Dalmau, under the supervision of Barcelona’s medical staff.

Physio is expect to begin as early as next week, and Umtiti will begin the long road to recovery having managed to stay fit for much of the season so far.